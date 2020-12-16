REFILE-Dutch tech firm MessageBird buys British startup Pusher for $35 mln

(Amends story identifier, no change to text)

AMSTERDAM, Dec 16 (Reuters) - MessageBird, the Dutch company that helps businesses communicate with customers regardless of which messaging, chat, e-mail or other service the consumer uses, has brought London tech startup Pusher Ltd for $35 million in cash, it said on Wednesday.

MessageBird CEO Robert Vis, who has said his company is ready for an initial public offering (IPO) in 2021, said the deal would widen the group’s product portfolio ahead of a possible IPO, though the company has yet to declare an intention to float.

The company raised $200 million in private funding in October in a deal valuing the company at $3 billion. (Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by David Goodman)