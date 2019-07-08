Case to Watch: Putnam wants high court to rule on 401(k) plan lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to decide in the coming months whether to weigh in on a lawsuit against Putnam Investments over its employee retirement plan, a case that could influence the outcome of a flood of lawsuits across the country against retirement plan managers.

Putnam has asked the court to review a crucial question of so-called loss causation, namely whether plaintiffs have the burden of proving that a defined contribution plan manager caused losses to the plan or whether the burden is on the defendant to prove it did not cause a loss.

