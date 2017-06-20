Judge rejects Putnam employees' lawsuit over 401(k) plan

A federal judge in Boston has thrown out a lawsuit accusing Putnam Investments of imprudently stuffing its employees' retirement plan with the company's own mutual funds, ruling that employees failed to point to specific losses caused by Putnam's actions.

Although the Putnam committee that reviewed employees' 401(k) retirement plan choices was no "paragon of diligence," employees' claims fail because they did not identify specific breaches of fiduciary duty and resulting investment losses, U.S. District Judge William Young said on Monday.

