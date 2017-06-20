FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge rejects Putnam employees' lawsuit over 401(k) plan
June 20, 2017 / 9:39 PM / 2 months ago

Judge rejects Putnam employees' lawsuit over 401(k) plan

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Boston has thrown out a lawsuit accusing Putnam Investments of imprudently stuffing its employees' retirement plan with the company's own mutual funds, ruling that employees failed to point to specific losses caused by Putnam's actions.

Although the Putnam committee that reviewed employees' 401(k) retirement plan choices was no "paragon of diligence," employees' claims fail because they did not identify specific breaches of fiduciary duty and resulting investment losses, U.S. District Judge William Young said on Monday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sxYV6j

