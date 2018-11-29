Calvin Klein owner PVH Corp misses revenue estimates

Nov 29 (Reuters) - PVH Corp reported on Thursday quarterly revenue that missed analysts’ estimates for the first time in at least two years due to weakness in its Calvin Klein business.

Net income attributable to the New York-based company rose to $243.1 million, or $3.15 per share, in the quarter ended Nov. 4, from $239.2 million, or $3.05 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 7 percent to $2.52 billion, but fell short of analysts’ estimate of $2.53 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)