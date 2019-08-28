Company News
August 28, 2019 / 8:24 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Calvin Klein owner PVH quarterly sales beat estimates

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - PVH Corp’s quarterly sales beat Wall Street expectations on Wednesday, helped by higher demand for its Tommy Hilfiger apparels.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $193.5 million, or $2.58 per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 4, from $165.2 million, or $2.12 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 1.3% to $2.36 billion, beating the average analyst estimates of $2.33 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

