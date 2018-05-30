Calvin Klein owner PVH tops first-quarter sales estimates

May 30 (Reuters) - Apparel maker PVH Corp on Wednesday reported quarterly sales that beat Wall Street estimates, driven by demand for its Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $179.4 million, or $2.29 per shares, in the first quarter ended May 6, from $70.4 million, or 89 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 16.4 percent to $2.31 billion, beating analysts’ expectation of $2.28 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)