PVH quarterly sales beat estimates on Tommy Hilfiger boost

March 27 (Reuters) - Apparel maker PVH Corp on Wednesday reported better-than-expected quarterly sales boosted by an increased demand for its Tommy Hilfiger brand, sending its shares up about 7 percent after the bell.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $158.7 million, or $2.09 per share, in the fourth quarter ended February 3, from $108.5 million, or $1.39 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue fell 0.6 percent to $2.48 billion. Analysts on average had expected sales of $2.41 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)