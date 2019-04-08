Judge grants group status in PwC age discrimination lawsuit

Two job applicants accusing global accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers of denying them positions because of their age have won a preliminary order allowing them to sue the firm on behalf of a nationwide group.

In a court filing unsealed on Friday, U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco conditionally certified a collective action made up of thousands of individuals age 40 or older who applied for associate jobs with PwC’s tax or accounting businesses since 2013 and met minimum qualifications but were not hired.

