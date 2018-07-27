Judge rejects class status for PwC age discrimination lawsuit

Older job applicants who said they were discriminated against by PricewaterhouseCoopers because of their age cannot pursue their claims against the global accounting and consulting firm as a group, a federal judge in San Francisco has ruled.

In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar said the two named plaintiffs for the lawsuit, Steve Rabin and John Chapman, are not similar to the class they want to represent, which would include unqualified applicants.

