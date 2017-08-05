FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait's Agility Q2 net profit up 12 pct
August 5, 2017 / 9:47 AM / 6 days ago

Kuwait's Agility Q2 net profit up 12 pct

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, reported a 12 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Saturday, driven by its infrastructure division.

Net profit in the three months to end-June was 16.8 million Kuwaiti dinars ($55.75 million), compared with 15 million dinars a year earlier, it said in an emailed statement. SICO Bahrain had forecast Agility would make a quarterly profit of 15.86 million dinars.

Agility said it expected lower legal fees following the settlement of a U.S. court case and that this would be partially reflected in its third-quarter results, with the full impact of the reduction starting in the fourth quarter. ($1 = 0.3014 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Dale Hudson)

