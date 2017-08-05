FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuwait's Agility Q2 net profit up 12 pct
Sections
Featured
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Venezuela
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
August 5, 2017 / 9:47 AM / 2 months ago

Kuwait's Agility Q2 net profit up 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, reported a 12 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Saturday, driven by its infrastructure division.

Net profit in the three months to end-June was 16.8 million Kuwaiti dinars ($55.75 million), compared with 15 million dinars a year earlier, it said in an emailed statement. SICO Bahrain had forecast Agility would make a quarterly profit of 15.86 million dinars.

Agility said it expected lower legal fees following the settlement of a U.S. court case and that this would be partially reflected in its third-quarter results, with the full impact of the reduction starting in the fourth quarter. ($1 = 0.3014 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Dale Hudson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.