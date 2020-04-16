Cussons faces handwash demand boom as beauty business fades

April 16 (Reuters) - British cosmetics and soap maker PZ Cussons said on Thursday it was seeing “exceptionally high” demand for its Carex hand wash, sanitiser gel products and Imperial Leather soap due to the coronavirus pandemic, while flagging a slowdown in its beauty business.

The company added fourth-quarter marketing activities in its beauty business had been cancelled, and it expects the unit to be slow to recover as retailers are now focussed on hygiene and personal care products rather than cosmetics. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)