December 13, 2018 / 7:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

PZ Cussons warns on consumer demand, African challenges

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Soap and cosmetics maker PZ Cussons Plc warned on Thursday it was facing weakened consumer demand across its main markets, with its dominant African business hampered by a weakened Nigerian economy and falls in the naira currency.

The owner of the Imperial Leather brand said it had also faced significant disruption in getting goods into Nigeria and as a result that the first-half contribution to its profit than a year ago from the country, its single biggest market, would be lower. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

