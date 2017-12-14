FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's PZ Cussons warns of 10 pct drop in HY operating profit
December 14, 2017 / 7:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK's PZ Cussons warns of 10 pct drop in HY operating profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Soap and shampoo maker PZ Cussons said first-half operating profit was expected to fall 10 percent as reduced margins in its European and African businesses weighed on profitability.

The company, which sells brands such as Carex and Five:Am., said the performance in these two regions were expected to improve in the second half with new product launches and distribution expansion.

PZ Cussons’s business in Africa, which accounts for 43 percent of its total sales, has been hit by weak market condition in Nigeria stemming from the devaluation of Naira. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

