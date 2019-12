Dec 12 (Reuters) - British cosmetics and soap maker PZ Cussons Plc reported lower half-yearly profits due to weak consumer spending on Thursday and announced the retirement of its chief executive officer.

CEO Alex Kanellis will retire on Jan. 31, the maker of Imperial Leather soap and Carex handwash said in a statement. (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)