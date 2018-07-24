FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2018 / 6:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-PZ Cussons FY pretax profit falls 23 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects throughout to remove reference to company’s estimate)

July 24 (Reuters) - Soaps and cosmetics maker PZ Cussons Plc’s full-year pretax profit dropped 23 percent, as sales fell in Nigeria, its largest market.

The company’s pretax profit fell to 66.6 million pounds ($87.2 million) for the 12 months to May 31, from 86.5 million pounds a year earlier, it said on Tuesday.

Full-year revenue dipped 5.8 percent to 762.6 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7642 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

