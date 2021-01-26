PZ Cussons first-half profit rises as pandemic-led demand continues

Jan 26 (Reuters) - PZ Cussons, the maker of Imperial Leather soap and Carex handwash, reported higher first-half adjusted pretax profit on Tuesday from a pandemic-led demand for handwash and sanitisers, though it faced Brexit-led disruption in its supplies.

Adjusted profit before tax jumped 18.7% to 34.9 million pounds ($47.61 million) for the six months ended Nov. 30, the British company said, adding that it expects to perform in line with the current range of market expectations for the fiscal year.

The company reported adjusted profit before tax of 30 million pounds in the year-ago period.

Cussons also said it was seeing some delays in material supply due to Britain’s exit from the European Union last month, but added that the initial effects of Brexit have been managed with only a small adverse impact.