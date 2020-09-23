Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods

UK's PZ Cussons posts 23% jump in first-quarter revenue



Sept 23 (Reuters) - Beauty products maker PZ Cussons Plc said on Wednesday first-quarter revenue jumped 23%, driven by demand for its hand wash, sanitiser gels and soaps due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Manchester-based company also said adjusted profit before tax from continuing operations fell to 62 million pounds ($78.80 million), for the year ended May 31, from 72.3 million pounds a year ago.

