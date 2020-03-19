UPDATE 1-PZ Cussons taps Avon executive Jonathan Myers as its new CEO

(Adds details on Myers, chairwoman quote, background)

March 19 (Reuters) - British cosmetics and soap maker PZ Cussons Plc on Thursday named Avon Products executive Jonathan Myers as its new chief executive officer, in a bid to turnaround its business at home as well as in Africa.

Currently chief operating officer at beauty products company Avon Products, Myers will join on May 1.

Myers is a seasoned fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) executive whose resume includes senior leadership roles at companies including Gillette maker Procter & Gamble and corn flakes maker Kellogg.

At Procter & Gamble, Myers rose to become general manager, Oral Care and Feminine Care for the Greater China Region, before moving to Kellogg where he also held senior leadership roles, including serving as managing director, UK and Ireland from 2012 and vice president, European Markets from 2014, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

“His wealth of experience in our product categories and of doing business in both developed and developing markets will be invaluable. In addition, Jonathan’s track record of successful business turnarounds will serve us well,” Caroline Silver, chairwoman of PZ Cussons said.

Myers replaces Alex Kanellis, who retired as chief executive officer in January, after launching the company on a turnaround plan that has included selling non-core businesses in Africa and Poland, where demand has been soft. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)