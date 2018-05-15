Poland's PZU plans to pay out $595 mln in dividends for 2017

WARSAW, May 15 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest insurer PZU SA said on Tuesday its management board had recommended a dividend of 2.5 zloty per share or 2.16 billion zloty ($595.19 million) in total from 2017 net profit.

If shareholders accept the proposal, the dividend will be paid out on October 3, the statement said. The company also said the dividend was in line with its policy.

Last year PZU, paid a dividend of 1.4 zloty per share or 1.2 billion zloty in total for 2016.

The state-run company had net profit of 2.91 billion zloty in 2017. ($1 = 3.6291 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski. Editing by Jane Merriman)