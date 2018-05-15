FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 15, 2018 / 7:01 PM / Updated an hour ago

Poland's PZU plans to pay out $595 mln in dividends for 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 15 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest insurer PZU SA said on Tuesday its management board had recommended a dividend of 2.5 zloty per share or 2.16 billion zloty ($595.19 million) in total from 2017 net profit.

If shareholders accept the proposal, the dividend will be paid out on October 3, the statement said. The company also said the dividend was in line with its policy.

Last year PZU, paid a dividend of 1.4 zloty per share or 1.2 billion zloty in total for 2016.

The state-run company had net profit of 2.91 billion zloty in 2017. ($1 = 3.6291 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.