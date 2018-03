WARSAW, March 15 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest insurer PZU SA plans to spend 66-100 percent of 2017 net profit on dividend payout, PZU Chief Executive Officer Pawel Surowka said on Thursday.

Last year PZU’s net profit rose by more than 50 percent to 2.91 billion zloty ($853.55 million). ($1 = 3.4093 zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Lidia Kelly)