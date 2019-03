WARSAW, March 13 (Reuters) - Polish insurer PZU may pay a higher dividend per share for 2018 than for the previous year, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“I think in our strategy we have made a commitment that our dividend will grow year on year as far as the dividend per share is concerned,” Pawel Surowka told journalists. (Reporting by Alicja Ptak, writing by Alan Charlish)