March 15, 2018 / 6:31 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

Poland's PZU 2017 net profit up at 2.91 bln zlotys, above forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 15 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest insurer PZU SA said on Thursday its 2017 net profit rose by more than 50 percent to 2.91 billion zlotys ($857.17 million) thanks to higher investment income and gross written premiums.

The net profit came in higher than the average of 2.807 billion zlotys expected by analysts.

According to Reuters calculations, in the fourth quarter alone PZU’s net profit amounted at 0.76 billion zlotys compared with 0.66 billion expected by analysts.

Central and eastern Europe’s biggest insurer also said its gross written premiums at the state-run company rose to 22.8 billion zlotys from 20.2 billion zlotys a year earlier. ($1 = 3.3949 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Kim Coghill)

