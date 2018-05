WARSAW, May 16 (Reuters) - PZU SA, Poland’s biggest insurer, said on Wednesday its first-quarter net profit fell by 32 percent to 640 million zloty ($176.19 million) as weak performance by the Warsaw bourse dented its investments.

However, net profit was 4 percent higher than the average analyst estimate of 613 million zloty. ($1 = 3.6325 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)