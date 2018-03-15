UPDATE 1-Poland's PZU beats forecasts with 2017 net profit

(Writes through with context)

WARSAW, March 15 (Reuters) - Poland’s leading insurer PZU SA said its 2017 net profit rose by more than 50 percent to 2.91 billion zlotys ($857.2 million) thanks to the purchase of a controlling stake in the country’s second biggest lender Pekao.

The net profit came in higher than the average of 2.807 billion zlotys expected by analysts, mostly due to the rise in investment income.

According to Reuters calculations, in the fourth quarter alone PZU’s net profit amounted at 0.76 billion zlotys compared with 0.66 billion expected by analysts.

Central and eastern Europe’s biggest insurer also said its gross written premiums at the state-run company rose to 22.8 billion zlotys from 20.2 billion zlotys a year earlier.

The state-run insurer completed the purchase of a 32.8 percent stake in Pekao along with state run fund PFR from Italy’s UniCredit in June. Since then the lender has contributed 1.5 billion zlotys to PZU group’s results.

The insurer also said that its investment income rose to 9.05 billion zlotys from 4.1 billion a year ago.

“The good results regarding investment income compensates the negative effect of underwriting profit and higher costs,” said Lukasz Janczak, analyst at Ipopema.

“The question is what the management board will say about dividend payout,” he added.

Shares in PZU rose by 0.9 percent by 0830 GMT. ($1 = 3.3949 zlotys)