Q&A: Can Changing Legal think up a future beyond the billable hour?

A new international think tank has set up shop with a goal of propelling change in the legal industry. One of the main issues the group hopes to tackle? Moving beyond the billable hour.

The not-for-profit venture, Changing Legal, was started by Artificial Lawyer founder Richard Tromans. Its seven founding board members represent some of the groups that Changing Legal hopes to bring together to collaborate on projects and ideas, including individuals from law firms, legal technology companies, academia and elsewhere.

