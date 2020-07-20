Q&A: Ex-Privacy Shield director weighs impacts of EU data transfer ruling

July 20 - When Europe’s top court struck down an agreement that allowed businesses to transfer data from the European Union to the U.S., it instantly affected thousands of companies that relied on the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield program, said Caitlin Fennessy, research director at the International Association of Privacy Professionals.

The July 16 decision by the Court of Justice of the European Union also upheld the validity of another data transfer mechanism, known as Standard Contractual Clauses.

