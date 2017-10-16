Q&A: NFL Network's legal analyst on taking a knee as 'concerted activity' under NLRA

A complaint filed with the National Labor Relations Board this past week claiming Dallas Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones violated federal labor law by threatening to bench players who kneel during the national anthem raises unprecedented questions about the control teams have over players’ conduct, said Gabe Feldman, the NFL Network’s on-air legal analyst and director of the sports law program at Tulane University Law School.

President Donald Trump last month called for players who kneel during the anthem to be fired, sparking a backlash among many players. Some owners initially showed support for players, but Jones on Sunday became the first to draw a line on their protests.

