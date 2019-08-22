Q&A: Ford Harrison partner says ADA obesity ruling lifts weight off employers, for now

A U.S. appeals court recently handed a big win to employers by becoming the latest to rule that obesity is not a disability under federal anti-discrimination law, stemming what business groups say could be a flood of bias claims by workers.

A 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in Richardson v. Chicago Transit Authority on June 12 said a former Chicago bus driver could not state a claim under the Americans with Disabilities Act over his firing when he weighed nearly 600 pounds. Following three other courts, the panel said obesity must be caused by an underlying medical condition to qualify for ADA protection.

