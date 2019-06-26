Q&A: OCC’s GC Jonathan Gould on the challenges of updating redlining rule

The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and other banking regulators are in the midst of updating rules on how banks must comply with the 1977 Community Reinvestment Act, a law passed to prevent banks from red-lining, or excluding low-income neighborhoods from their services.

The law, meant to promote banking services in low- and moderate-income neighborhoods, requires banks to lend and invest in the entire community where they do business, often based on the geographic areas where banks have a main office, branches or automated teller machines.

