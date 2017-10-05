Q&A: Top lawyer for women's group says no reason to ax EEOC pay data rules

The Trump administration may have flouted federal law when it blocked an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission rule requiring employers to report detailed pay data broken down by sex and race, according to National Women’s Law Center General Counsel Emily Martin.

The rule, which was adopted last year, was designed to help identify discriminatory wage gaps and would have required businesses to begin reporting the information in March 2018. But the White House Office of Management and Budget in August stayed the rule, saying it would burden companies and pose confidentiality and privacy issues. OMB had approved the rule under former President Barack Obama.

