CORRECTED-Egypt's Qalaa Holdings to increase production capacity to 5.5 mln tons per year

(Corrects to Arab from Egyptian Refining co)

CAIRO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Qalaa Holdings, one of the country’s largest investment companies, will operate 100% of its refinery units in January and increase its refinery production capacity to 5.5 million tons per year, the company’s chairman told Reuters.

Ahmed Heikal also said the company will offer shares of Taqa Arabia and Arab Refining Co in Q2 and Q4 2020 on the stock market, without giving details of the quantity of shares to be sold. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk Writing by Amina Ismail Editing by David Holmes)