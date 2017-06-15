Q&A: Stroock's Quyen Truong on high court's debt collection decision

The U.S. Supreme Court this week reined in the scope of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, ruling that it applies to companies that collect debt for others, not to banks that collect debt they own.

In a 9-0 ruling authored by Justice Neil Gorsuch, the court's newest member, the high court upheld a lower court's dismissal of a proposed consumer class action against Santander Consumer USA Holdings, which bought a portfolio of consumer debt and tried to collect on it. Santander is a Dallas-based consumer finance company owned in part by a subsidiary of Spain's Banco Santander.

