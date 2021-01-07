Sanctions motion against lawyers aligned with Trump spotlights QAnon conspiracy

A new bid for sanctions against a group of lawyers who sued to overturn the election in Michigan doesn’t only focus on their legal arguments. It also targets two of the lawyers over their apparent online embrace of elements of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Those lawyers, Atlanta-based L. Lin Wood and Texas-based Sidney Powell, have expressed “contempt for our courts and our democracy,” the city of Detroit wrote in its 56-page motion.

