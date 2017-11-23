FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian watchdog proposes to extend co-ordination between Jetstar's Asian brands
#Industrials
November 23, 2017 / 11:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australian watchdog proposes to extend co-ordination between Jetstar's Asian brands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Australia’s competition watchdog said on Friday it would re-authorise co-ordination between the three Asian brands of Qantas Airways Ltd’s budget arm Jetstar for another five years.

The co-ordination allows the brands - Jetstar Asia, Jetstar Pacific and Jetstar Japan - to operate as a single organisation on matters such as flight scheduling, marketing and pricing, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission added.

Qantas established the joint ventures due to international regulations that prevented it from owning airlines outside Australia.

Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
