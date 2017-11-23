Australian watchdog proposes to extend co-ordination between Jetstar's Asian brands

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Australia’s competition watchdog said on Friday it would re-authorise co-ordination between the three Asian brands of Qantas Airways Ltd’s budget arm Jetstar for another five years.

The co-ordination allows the brands - Jetstar Asia, Jetstar Pacific and Jetstar Japan - to operate as a single organisation on matters such as flight scheduling, marketing and pricing, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission added.

Qantas established the joint ventures due to international regulations that prevented it from owning airlines outside Australia.