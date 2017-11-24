UPDATE 1-Australian watchdog proposes to extend coordination between Jetstar's Asian brands

(Adds quote, share movement, additional details)

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Australia’s competition watchdog said on Friday it would re-authorise coordination between the three Asian brands of Qantas Airways Ltd’s budget arm Jetstar for another five years.

The coordination allows the brands - Jetstar Asia, Jetstar Pacific and Jetstar Japan - to operate as a single organisation on matters such as flight scheduling, marketing and pricing, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission added.

Qantas established the joint ventures due to international regulations that prevented it from owning airlines outside Australia.

“The ACCC considers that continuing this coordination is likely to result in public benefits,” commissioner Roger Featherston said.

The Jetstar brands are also looking at partnering with their shareholding airlines such as Qantas, Japan Airlines Co Ltd and Vietnam Airlines on passenger and cargo services within Asia.