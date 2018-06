June 28 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways said on Thursday long-serving Chairman Leigh Clifford will retire in October 2018.

Richard Goyder, a member of the board, will assume the role of chairman following the annual general meeting on October 26, Australia’s top airline said in a statement. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)