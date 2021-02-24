Australia's Qantas posts $820 mln H1 loss amid pandemic

SYDNEY, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd on Thursday posted a A$1.03 billion ($820.40 million) pretax underlying loss for the first half due to state border closures and international travel restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

The underlying loss before tax in the six months ended Dec. 31, the airline’s most closely watched financial measure, compared with a A$771 million profit a year earlier.

On a bottom line level, Qantas swung to a A$1.47 billion loss from a profit of A$648 million the prior year. ($1 = 1.2555 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed)