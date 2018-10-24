FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
October 24, 2018 / 9:42 PM / in an hour

Australia's Qantas raises fuel cost forecast for FY18

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Australia’s Qantas Airways Ltd on Thursday upped its fuel cost forecast for the current financial year to A$4.09 billion ($2.89 billion) from a year ago, though added that passenger revenue growth would offset costs.

The airline, which controls nearly two-thirds of Australia’s domestic capacity, said its total revenue rose 6.3 percent to A$4.41 billion for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

$1 = 1.4170 Australian dollars Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan and Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.