Australia's Qantas raises fuel cost forecast for FY18

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Australia’s Qantas Airways Ltd on Thursday upped its fuel cost forecast for the current financial year to A$4.09 billion ($2.89 billion) from a year ago, though added that passenger revenue growth would offset costs.

The airline, which controls nearly two-thirds of Australia’s domestic capacity, said its total revenue rose 6.3 percent to A$4.41 billion for the quarter ended Sept. 30.