CORRECTED-Qantas H1 profit falls near 19 pct on higher fuel costs

(Corrects year earlier H1 underlying profit before tax to A$959 mln from A$976 mln)

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australia’s Qantas Airways Ltd on Thursday reported a near 19 percent fall in half-year profit, as increased international revenue failed to fully offset a margin squeeze from higher fuel prices.

Underlying profit before tax, its most closely watched measure, fell to A$780 million ($558.48 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31, from A$959 million a year ago.

Qantas, which had not provided first-half earnings guidance, said it would return A$500 million to shareholders through dividends and a share buyback. ($1 = 1.3966 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang

