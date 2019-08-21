Earnings Season
August 21, 2019 / 10:35 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Qantas annual profit drops, hit by higher fuel costs

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Australia’s Qantas Airways Ltd reported a 17% drop in annual profit on Thursday, hurt by higher fuel costs and a weaker Australian dollar.

Underlying pretax profit, the airline’s most closely watched measure, came in at A$1.30 billion for the year ended June 30, down from A$1.6 billion a year earlier.

The figure was below an estimate of A$1.36 billion from an average of eight analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below