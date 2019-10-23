Earnings Season
October 23, 2019 / 9:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Qantas first-quarter revenue rises 1.8%

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Australia’s Qantas Airways Ltd posted a 1.8% rise in first-quarter revenue on Thursday, but flagged future profit impacts from weaker global trade conditions and political ructions.

The airline posted revenue of A$4.56 billion ($3.12 billion) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a restated A$4.49 billion a year earlier.

Australia’s flag carrier said the protests in Hong Kong would impact its interim profit by A$25 million, while weaker freight demand would cause a A$25-A$30 million dent in its annual profit. ($1 = 1.4592 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below