Qantas H1 profit falls 19 pct on higher fuel costs

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australia’s Qantas Airways Ltd on Thursday reported a 19 percent fall in half-year profit, as increased international revenue failed to fully offset a margin squeeze from higher fuel prices.

Underlying profit before tax, its most closely watched measure, fell to A$780 million ($558.48 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31, from a record A$976 million a year ago.

Qantas, which had not provided first-half earnings guidance, said it would return A$500 million to shareholders through dividends and a share buyback. ($1 = 1.3966 Australian dollars)