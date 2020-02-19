UPDATE 1-Qantas reports flat H1 earnings, to cut Asia capacity due to coronavirus

* Domestic capacity also to be cut in weak market

* Airline to freeze recruitment, use leave balances

* Estimated virus earnings impact of A$100 mln to A$150 mln

* Raises dividend, to buy back A$150 mln of shares (Adds details of earnings hit, capacity cuts, employee leave)

SYDNEY, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd said on Thursday it would cut 15% of its capacity to Asia until at least the end of May due to the coronavirus outbreak after reporting flat half-year earnings in a weaker domestic aviation market.

The airline’s underlying pre-tax profit, its most closely watched measure, was A$771 million ($514.87 million) in the six months ended Dec. 31, down 0.5% from A$775 million a year earlier.

It estimated the coronavirus would result in a A$100 million to A$150 million hit to underlying earnings before interest and tax for the financial year, accounting for capacity adjustments and lower fuel costs.

Qantas said the total capacity it was taking out, which also includes cuts of 2.3% in the domestic market and 5% between Australia and New Zealand, was the equivalent of grounding 18 planes, impacting 700 full-time roles.

To avoid job losses it plans to use leave balances across its workforce of 30,000 and freeze recruitment, Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce said in a statement.

“Coronavirus resulted in the suspension of our flights to mainland China and we’re now seeing some secondary impacts with weaker demand on Hong Kong, Singapore and to a lesser extent Japan,” he said. “We’ve also seen some domestic demand weakness emerging, so we’re adjusting Qantas and Jetstar’s capacity in the second half.”

The airline had suspended flights from Sydney to Shanghai, cut capacity to Hong Kong and ended its Sydney-Beijing route earlier than expected after Australia imposed restrictions on travellers from mainland China due to the coronavirus outbreak. The airline declared an interim dividend of 13.5 Australian cents per share fully franked, up from 12 Australian cents last year and announced an off-market buyback of up to A$150 million in shares.