Qantas sees domestic business travel recovery 3 months behind leisure market

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 14 (Reuters) - Australia’s Qantas Airways Ltd has seen domestic leisure travel rebound to pre-pandemic levels, but demand in the corporate travel market is lagging about three months behind, its chief executive said.

The airline plans to fly 80% of its pre-pandemic domestic capacity in the quarter ending June 30, allowing it to generate cash for the first time in several quarters, Alan Joyce told a CAPA Centre for Aviation event on Wednesday.

His comments were made in an interview recorded the previous day. (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

