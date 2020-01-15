Qatar Airways to continue to fly to Iran - CEO

KUWAIT, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways will continue to fly to Iran and has not lost any bookings during a recent spike in Middle East tensions, Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker said on Wednesday.

A number of flights to Tehran were cancelled last week after the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran, which Tehran later admitted it had shot down by mistake. Many airlines use Iranian airspace, including Qatar Airways which is banned from flying over some neighbouring Gulf Arab states. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell and Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Edmund Blair)