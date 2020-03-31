Bonds News
March 31, 2020 / 7:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

RPT-Qatar Airways sees 75% decrease in operations - airport COO

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to corrected alerts. No change in text of this item.)

DUBAI, March 31 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways’ operations have decreased by more than 75%, the chief operating officer of Hamad International Airport said on state TV on Tuesday.

He said 75% of Qatar Airways’ fleet has been grounded and that will rise to 90%. He said figures from Monday showed a 90% decrease in travellers compared to before the crisis.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Omar Fahmy; Writing by Yousef Saba Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

