Qatar Airways to phase out A380 from 2024

BERLIN, March 6 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways will start to phase out its fleet of Airbus A380 aircraft from 2024, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“We will start phasing out A380 as soon as it is ten years old,” Akbar al-Baker told reporters at the ITB travel fair in Berlin, adding the airline took its first A380 in 2014.

Airbus announced last month it would scrap production of the A380 from 2021 superjumbo following lacklustre sales.

Al-Baker also said he was “very relaxed” about Brexit and said Britain’s decision to leave the European Union does not change its view on its stake in IAG.

“We are in for the long term. It is a very successful investment,” Baker said. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Christoph Steitz)