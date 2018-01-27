Qatar Airways' first Airbus A350-1000 to be delivered Feb 15-20 - CEO

DOHA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways expects to receive its first Airbus A350-1000 jet between Feb. 15 and Feb. 20, the Middle East airline’s chief executive said on Saturday.

Qatar Airways is the launch customer of Europe’s largest twin-engined passenger jet. It was originally scheduled to receive its first of 37 on order last year.

Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker also told reporters in Doha he expected to take delivery of four A350-1000s this year. (Reporting by Hadeeel Al Sayegh Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Mark Potter)