Qatar Airways to use half of A380 fleet when they fly again, CEO says

FILE PHOTO: A Qatar Airways Airbus A380-800 plane is seen over Doha, Qatar June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar Airways will operate half of its fleet of ten Airbus A380 jets once they return to service, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

The state-owned carrier grounded its superjumbos last year after the coronavirus pandemic led to a collpase in global travel demand.

“The 380 is, I think, one of the worst aircraft when it comes to emissions that is flying today. This is why we have decided that we will not operate them for the foreseeable future and even when we operate them we will only operate half the numbers we have,” Akbar al-Baker told an online CAPA forum.